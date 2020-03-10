VCU Health make changes to visitor policy because of Coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As VCU Health continues to monitor the progress of the Coronavirus outbreak, the hospital group is making changes to its visitor policies to keep patients and visitors safe.

Visitors are being told to stay away from the hospitals if they have traveled to any countries associated with the outbreak. You can find a full list here.

You’re also asked to avoid visiting patients if you experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches, etc.

Patients are being limited to two visitors at a time. All visitors under the age of 18 should be accompanied at the hospital.