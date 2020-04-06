RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is seeking donations of face masks and other personal protection equipment gear (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.
VCU Health says they “currently have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep our doctors and nurses safe on the frontlines of care, but we cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To prevent future shortages of PPE and protect our clinicians until transmission of the virus is over, we are reaching out to the community of Richmond and beyond.VCU Health
VCU is asking local businesses and/or organizations with supplies of PPE to donate the following:
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Digital thermometers
- Disposable gowns
- Latex-free gloves
- Goggles
- Shoe covers
- Head covers
- Germicide wipes
Donations can be dropped off at:
VCU Medical Center Gateway Building
Valet entrance
1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, Va.
Hours
Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
Click here for more information about donations.
For more information on donations, please call (804) 628-0400.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VCU Health seeking personal protective equipment donations during pandemic
- GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
- Police search for teen who claims she will spread coronavirus
- Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees