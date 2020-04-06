VCU Health seeking personal protective equipment donations during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is seeking donations of face masks and other personal protection equipment gear (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic.

VCU Health says they “currently have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep our doctors and nurses safe on the frontlines of care, but we cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To prevent future shortages of PPE and protect our clinicians until transmission of the virus is over, we are reaching out to the community of Richmond and beyond. VCU Health

VCU is asking local businesses and/or organizations with supplies of PPE to donate the following:

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Digital thermometers

Disposable gowns

Latex-free gloves

Goggles

Shoe covers

Head covers

Germicide wipes

Donations can be dropped off at:

VCU Medical Center Gateway Building

Valet entrance

1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, Va.

Hours

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Click here for more information about donations.

For more information on donations, please call (804) 628-0400.

