VCU Health to begin offering vaccines to certain members of Phase 1b

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for patients who meet certain criteria.

Now that vaccination phase 1b has been opened up to people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are high risk, VCU will be focusing on vaccinating those patients first. However, they will be narrowing down that group some by focusing on patients who live in areas with the highest risk of community spread. This will be determined by identifying which zip codes have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

A release from VCU Health states, “We have an agreement to focus first on our most vulnerable patients in the Phase 1b category to make sure vaccine distribution is fair and equitable.” The Virginia Department of Health shared that as of today, 23% of the state’s vaccine supply will be used to inoculate adults with comorbidities.

VCU Health will be directly contacting patients to set up appointments for the vaccine. The release states that if a patient has the opportunity to get vaccinated sooner somewhere else then they should take it.

The health system will be using all three vaccines and encourage patients to get whatever kind is offered to them. Patients will not be able to choose their vaccine.

The health system will be serving the greater community by offering vaccines at the VCU Health Hub at 25th. To join the hub’s vaccine waitlist, call 804-827-2535 or email covid19vaccineinfo@vcuhealth.org.