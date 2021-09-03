VCU implements stricter punishments for vaccine mandate noncompliance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced Friday that students could face a full withdrawal from classes and staff could face termination for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

Students were told on June 7 that they would have until July 15 to fulfill the university’s vaccine requirement. The university announced on Aug. 9 that faculty and staff would have until Sept. 15 to either provide proof of vaccination or an exemption.

The fall semester started in August and at the start, there were almost 1,500 students who had not reported their vaccine status or sought an exemption yet. Those students had holds placed on their school accounts until they provided proof of vaccination but a group of VCU professors did not feel that was enough enforcement.

VCU’s American Association of University Professors (AAUP) chapter sent a letter calling on school leadership to crack down on the students seemingly ignoring the school’s vaccine mandate.

Following the letter, VCU indicated they were considering harsher punishments which were officially announced in a release on Friday.

The students who have not either gotten an exemption from the mandate or submitted vaccination records will continue to have a hold on their account and will be required to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing.

If a student fails to report to testing twice they will face a full administrative withdrawal from their fall classes. The first time they miss testing they will be issued a warning.

As for faculty and staff who do not get the vaccine or exemption, they could be fired.

Employees who have either not reported their vaccination status or received an exemption for religious or medical reason, will have until Sept. 15 before they are required to regularly test for COVID-19.

Any employee who has not gotten their vaccine or an exemption by Oct. 1 could be fired.

If an employee who is subject to regular testing misses two tests they will be put on unpaid leave for 30 days or until they take a COVID-19 test. If someone misses three tests or remains on leave for over 30 days they could be fired.

Anyone who also works with the VCU health system is also responsible for knowing and meeting their requirements.

Currently 97.4% of students and 89% of employees have met the vaccine or exemption requirements.