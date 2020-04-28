VCU infectious disease specialist weighs in on fight against COVID-19

(WRIC) — 8News morning anchor John Rogers recently spoke with VCU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Gonzalo Bearman about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Bearman weighed in about precautionary measures already in place to stop the spread of the disease. Additionally, the disease specialist spoke on what Virginians can expect in the coming months moving forward.

“It’s very feasible that we could see a second wave of the virus under two scenarios,” Dr. Bearman said when asked if a second wave of the disease is possible. “One, that we loosen social distancing measure too early; that’s one scenario the second scenario would be the virus makes a resurgence in the cold weather in late fall.”

Readers can watch the full interview above. Dr. Bearman will join 8News evening anchors Juan Conde and Constance Jones on Tuesday, May 5, to answer more questions about the pandemic – and what is being done to fight the virus. Questions? Feel free to email us at news@wric.com.

