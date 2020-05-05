VCU infectious disease specialist weighs in on remedesivir, COVID-19 treatment drug

(WRIC) — 8News morning anchor John Rogers once again spoke with VCU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Gonzalo Bearman about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Bearman weighed in on where the nation is in the race to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, in addition to the balance between contact tracing and loosening restrictions. Recently, the Federal Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for remdesivir, making it the first treatment authorized to fight COVID-19.

“Remedesivir is a step in the right direction,” Dr. Bearman said when asked about the effectiveness of the clinical drug. “It certainly isn’t a slam dunk, but recent clinical trials suggest that by prescribing remdesevir you can decrease the duration of illness by 4-5 days.”

VCU announced the university has begun conducting clinical trials of the drug. When asked if he foresees a vaccine for the virus by January, Dr. Bearman said it “seems very unlikely, at least one that’s taken to production for global use.”

“It’s far more realistic to think that we will have one in 18-24 months for global consumption certainly it would be very exciting to have one sooner certainly the sooner we can have immunity the greater impact it would have on disease transmission,” he said.

Readers can watch the full interview above.

