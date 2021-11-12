VCU offering exit testing for students and employees before the holidays

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test. The doctor is collecting nasal sample for a young lady with a sampling swab.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Holiday season is here, and Virginia Commonwealth University is offering exit COVID-19 testing for students and faculty visiting family over the break.

“Students and employees with travel or holiday plans, especially those who are unvaccinated or may have contact with at-risk family and community members, are urged to participate in COVID-19 exit testing,” the university said in a tweet.

There are only a limited number of appointments available for exit testing. You can find more information and schedule an appointment online here.