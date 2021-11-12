VCU offering exit testing for students and employees before the holidays

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test. The doctor is collecting nasal sample for a young lady with a sampling swab.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Holiday season is here, and Virginia Commonwealth University is offering exit COVID-19 testing for students and faculty visiting family over the break.

“Students and employees with travel or holiday plans, especially those who are unvaccinated or may have contact with at-risk family and community members, are urged to participate in COVID-19 exit testing,” the university said in a tweet.

There are only a limited number of appointments available for exit testing. You can find more information and schedule an appointment online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events