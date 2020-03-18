Breaking News
VCU plans to address status of spring semester in April

Coronavirus

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University says they plan to answer all questions surrounding their remaining spring semester on Thursday, April 9.

The university says they will also discuss the future of the spring commencement ceremony. Additionally, possible refunds for housing, dining, and other fees will be addressed.

The news comes after the university extended its spring break and announced plans to transition to remote classes amid coronavirus concerns.

