VCU to cancel study abroad programs for Spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —VCU has announced it will cancel all study abroad programs for the spring semester. In an announcement, the university cited guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Control.

The CDC recommends that higher education institutions consider postponing or canceling upcoming international travel programs due to the possibility of students facing travel restrictions. The agency also warns against challenges students may face when returning home and accessing healthcare when abroad.

VCU is encouraging students to visit this website for other options.