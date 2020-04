RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With all of its summer classes being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VCU announced today that it is lowering its costs for classes.

The normal fee per credit hour is $57, but the school is reducing that number to $26, with no student paying more than $339.

VCU has also waived online fees, a savings of $55 per credit hour.

The university plans to announce finalized plans no later than May 29