Gatherings of more than 100 people now banned as VDH reports 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus
VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

VDEM said they have notified any other employees who may have been exposed. The emergency management agency is working with the Virginia Department of Health.

VDEM has ensured that all employees are aware of the necessary precautions and preventative measures, as well as the steps necessary in the event of a possible exposure. Our best defense is to practice good hygiene (hand washing), safe distancing (handshake free zones), and monitor one’s own health.”

