VDH adds coronavirus vaccine information to COVID-19 dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In order to help the public informed about the coronavirus vaccine’s distribution, the Virginia Department of Health has added COVID-19 vaccine data to its COVID-19 Daily Dashboard.
While the VDH said vaccines are a major step in ending the pandemic, it will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine.
“We are providing this information because there is a lot of interest in [the] COVID-19 vaccine,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “In this initial phase, our VDH teams are working with healthcare systems to get vaccines to healthcare personnel and with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine gradually increases, it will continue to be offered to additional groups.”
Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.
The Health Department added the VIIS will only record immunization information and nothing else about an individual’s medical history
The VDH said the number of doses of the vaccine administered reported on the online dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses given, and the data for this will come from the VIIS.
Since it will be a while befor the vaccine is widely distributed, the VDH is encouraging Virginians to continue to wear face masks, socially distance, wash their hands and limit the size of social gatherings to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia click here.
