VDH and local libraries giving out free COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced it is partnering with 18 library systems across the state to distribute free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits.

The VDH said this program is to help increase access to coronavirus testing, especially in remote and under-resourced communities.

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

With this program, people will be able to pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from their local library. Users will need to create an account with eMed to join a virtual testing session with an assistant who will guide them through the process. Once the test is complete, individuals should get their results within 15 minutes and eMed will report the results to the Health Department.

Participating libraries include the Chesterfield County Public Library, Center Virginia Regional Library, Williamsburg Regional Library and more.

The pilot program starts this week will start Friday and run through Dec. 31. The VDH said more libraries may opt into the program later.

You can find more details about this program here, or find other testing sites through the VDH’s testing locator.