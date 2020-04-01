VDH announces 1,484 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced there are now 1,484 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths because of the disease.
There are also now 208 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19.
