VDH announces 1,484 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced there are now 1,484 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths because of the disease.

There are also now 208 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19.

