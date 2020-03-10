VDH confirms fourth, fifth coronavirus cases in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Health, two Virginia residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, making them the fourth and fifth cases in the state.

The two cases are not related.

State health officials said late Monday night, the fourth ‘presumptive positive’ case is a Fairfax County resident. “This individual is the spouse and close contact of the patient who tested positive on March 7, and the exposure is not the result of community transmission,” VDH said in a statement. The Fairfax County resident recently traveled outside the country to the Nile River.

The fifth presumptive positive case is a resident of Spotsylvania County and in their 50s. “The individual developed fever, cough, shortness of breath, and subsequently sought medical attention,” the statement read.

The news comes after an Arlington County resident became the third Virginia resident to test positive for the COVID-19 disease.

“We know the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Fairfax Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu. “Based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the individual had limited contact with others outside the home while ill so the risk to the general Fairfax community remains low.”

VDH recommends that people should continue to practice basic preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

The health department has also set up a public information line for questions about coronavirus, 877-ASK-VDH3.

