VDH confirms third coronavirus case in Virginia

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health said Monday it is investigating a third ‘presumptive positive’ case of the coronavirus after an Arlington County resident tested positive for the virus.

VDH said the Arlington County resident is in their 60s. According to VDH, after being exposed to the virus through international travel, the resident developed fever, cough and shortness of breath.

VDH and the Arlington County Public Health Division (ACPHD) are working together to identify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

This is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia, with the other two being a Marine Base Quantico resident and Fairfax City resident, VDH said. The results for the Fairfax County resident are pending confirmation by the CDC.

All three cases were exposed through international travel, according to VDH. In a press conference Sunday, VDH said so far 44 people have been tested for coronavirus in Virginia.

VDH recommends that people should continue to practice basic preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

The health department has also set up a public information line for questions about coronavirus, 877-ASK-VDH3.

