VDH: Petersburg area reports first COVID-19 related death

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced the first death of a person from complications related to COVID-19 in the Crater Health District.

“We are so sorry to hear of the loss of a Crater Health District resident. Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “It is especially important to remember elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”

The Crater Health District has activated a coronavirus call center, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to address questions from residents. Community members may call 804-862-8989. The Virginia Department of Health has also activated a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Crater Health District covers the cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia and the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie, Surry, Sussex and Greensville.

Note: This fatality was not included in the statewide count earlier today. The count is updated daily with numbers reported by 5 p.m. the evening before.

