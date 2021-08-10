VDH in ‘race against time’ to get more people vaccinated in Nottoway where COVID-19 transmission is high

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Nottoway County has a high transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus, according to CDC data. It’s something the Virginia Department of Health wants to help lower.

VDH wants to boost the number of vaccinated people in Nottoway by holding more clinics. Tuesday, a vaccination clinic was held at Nottoway High School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to walk-ins.

Piedmont Health District nurse manager Cindy Debusk said there’s still a lot of people in Nottoway that haven’t gotten vaccinated. Looking at CDC data, only 14% of the total population of Nottoway is fully vaccinated.

“We are heading into another phase of illness, of unfortunately deaths, from this new variant and it’s so simple and free to just get a vaccination,” she said.

She’s hoping vaccination clinics like Tuesday’s will bring the shots to people who may be hesitant.

Debusk said some people don’t trust the government enough to take it and there are several misconceptions floating around about the vaccine, including that it may make a person sterile or it was created too fast.

“Get vaccinated now to protect yourself and your community against the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage before new variants emerge.”

For Nottoway native Paul Hardy, Sr., the shot is important. Hardy was one of several folks trickling into the clinic at the high school on Tuesday, bringing his 15-year-old grandson, Cordell, to get the vaccine.

“I had COVID. It is not a joke, it’s not anything to play with,” Paul Hardy said.

Cordell Hardy said his family has already had their share of dealing with the virus, with his grandparents and others getting the virus.

“I just wanted to get it [the vaccine] so I can keep my family and friends safe,” Cordell Hardy said.

As a nurse, the hardest part for Debusk has been the outcomes for some people who choose not to get the shot.

“Those family members that are mourning their lost loved ones and it could have been prevented with just a simple vaccination,” she told 8News Tuesday.

Debusk said they’re planning on having another walk-in vaccination clinic in Blackstone in the coming days.

Those living in Amelia, Cumberland, Buckingham, Lunenberg, Charlotte, Nottoway and Prince Edward can also sign up for an appointment with the Piedmont Health District to get a vaccine.