VDH investigating incorrect vaccine invitations sent to non-priority groups in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is investigating how some Chesterfield County residents in non-priority vaccine groups were incorrectly invited to receive a vaccination.

County residents who preregistered in Phase 1c, and the lower ‘general population’ category told 8News they received a text message Wednesday they were invited to receive a vaccine at a new mass-vaccination site at Virginia State University.

However, residents still waiting for a vaccine who preregistered in phases 1a and 1b told 8News they have not received an invitation for a vaccine.

Dena Potter, a spokesperson for VDH, said in a statement the department is “working to determine how additional pre-registered individuals were included in initial invitations for the CVC [Community Vaccination Center]” on VSU’s Petersburg campus.

While Phase 1c includes essential workers, 1a and 1b include those at increased risk of developing serious disease from the novel coronavirus.

Among people who wrongly received a vaccine invitation, 8News has learned a teenager, eligible for a shot within the ‘general population’ phase got one of the texts.

“I feel like we are following the rules and doing everything they [VDH] ask, and yet it seems like there are other people slipping through the cracks,” Tracey DeSanto said, who has been trying to find a vaccine for her husband, Jesse, who has a heart condition and preregistered in the 1b category.

While DeSanto said anyone who receives notice to get a vaccine should get one, she wished there was a way to “override” the preregistration system for priority groups to be contacted first.

“We continue to invite those in the immediate area who were pre-registered and eligible under phases 1a and 1b…” Potter said. “Supply is increasing dramatically, and we expect to reach all eligible Virginians in Phase 1b and 1c by mid-April.”

Potter said VDH does not currently know how many people were incorrectly invited to get a vaccine ahead of those who should have in Chesterfield County.