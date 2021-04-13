VDH: J&J pause could last ‘days to weeks’; waiting on CDC to confirm if Virginia woman died following vaccination

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has provided an update on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after Virginia paused all J&J vaccinations while investigating rare blood clot reports. The state vaccine coordinator addressed concerns that a woman may have died from J&J vaccine complications in Virginia but was not able to confirm if that was the case.

Virginia’s Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula led a meeting on Tuesday to provide further updates on J&J administration and how that will impact Virginia’s progress with Phase 2.

There are currently six cases of the J&J blood-clotting issues nationally. Avula said one person has passed away after experiencing something similar to a stroke. The person who passed away “was within a couple of weeks of getting vaccinated.”

Avula says the reason this pause is happening is to collect more information.

After being asked about potential reports of a woman in Virginia being the one who died due to issues from the J&J vaccine, Avula said the VDH is waiting on the CDC to confirm.

Dr. Avula emphasized how rare these cases are, stating the pause was a recommendation and not a mandate.

“I think a big part of the reason the federal government took this step is that 6 cases in 6 million is a rare number, but they did it because everyone recognizes how important public trust is in the government,” Avula said. “They were conservative to pause administration to maintain public trust.”

The investigation is in place to see if the cases are specifically tied to the vaccination. Avula said this is so rare that it requires national surveillance infrastructure to identify.

“We need to clearly state that this is specific to Johnson & Johnson,” Avula said. “We have not seen this pattern with Moderna and Pfizer. They work on a different platform. J&J uses a shell of another common cold virus, so some of what we have seen globally is because of similar patterns.”

Dr. Avula said 184,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered in Virginia.

About 72,000 J&J doses were set to be administered this week but will now no longer be used due to the case investigation.

He said Northern Virginia is currently the only part of the state seeing demand higher than supply.

The current pause may take “days to weeks.” Avula still expects that the end of May will be a reasonable goal for getting the vaccine to those who want it.

Avula said 20%-25% of the current vaccinations in the state were going to be J&J.

Most of the state has opened vaccination opportunities up to all adults with a few more continuing to work through Phase 1.

“I think the vast majority of the state has already done that [entered phase two],” Avula said. “We have four or five districts planning on doing that this week. I don’t think J&J will impact the ability to invite Phase one participants to get vaccinated.”