VDH offering free drive-thru COVID testing in Farmville

FARMVILE, Va. (WRIC) — The Piedmont Health District will continue offering free, Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium.

The tests will be offered at 2750 Layne Street in Farmville every Wednesday from now until Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tests will be free and insurance is not required. No appointment or advance registration is necessary.

The event will only offer PCR tests, which are estimated to return results in 3 days. Rapid tests will not be offered.

While residents are encouraged to drive to the location, walk-ups will be accepted as well. Anyone seeking a test is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.