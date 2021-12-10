VDH ready to give boosters to 16-17-year-olds after CDC recommendation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health said it is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccination boosters to 16 and 17-year-olds following the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is great news for the Commonwealth’s efforts to vaccinate as much of the state’s eligible population against COVID-19 as possible,” said State Vaccination Liaison Danny TK Avula, M.D., M.P.H. “Expanding the ranks of those eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose in particular adds another 79,508 people to the eligible population which, in turn, will add to the strength of the line of defense we have against the spread of COVID-19.”

The booster was recently approved for anyone over the age of 18 back in November and then expanded to anyone 16-years-old and up on Thursday.

The VDH said people who are unvaccinated people have the highest risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19. They recommend anyone over the age of 5 get vaccinated.

So far, more than 5,630,000 people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Virginia, which is 66% of the population. In addition, 1,487,872 people have received the booster.

To find out where you can get a free vaccine visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.