VDH reports the first child death from COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that a child in Central Virginia died from complications of a chronic health condition and COVID-19.

In a release VDH said, this is the first reported death of a child under the age of 10 in the Commonwealth.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child. While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D. M.A. “Across the country, there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under 5 years old and more than 180 COVID-19 deaths among children 5 to 17 years old.”

Oliver said even though vaccination efforts give residents hope, this is not the time to let our guards down. He urged the community to wash hands, continue wearing masks and to practice social distancing when outside of the home.

VDH added no further information will be released due to the privacy and respect for the child and family. This death will be recorded with Friday, March 5’s COVID-19 data.

For a list of how to lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19 visit VDH’s website.