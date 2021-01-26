VDH to begin sending text alerts for positive COVID-19 test results

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health now has the capability to send text messages to people who test positive for COVID-19. This new text messaging service will be used to alert anyone with a registered valid mobile phone number of a positive COVID-19 test result.

VDH says the text alerts will encourage the person who has the virus to stay home and away from others.

The texts will be sent from 804-336-3915 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Texts are also available in Spanish.

Each alert will contain a link to the COVIDWISE verification code portal and a code to insert into the app to alert any close contacts of their exposure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events