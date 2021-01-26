VDH to begin sending text alerts for positive COVID-19 test results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health now has the capability to send text messages to people who test positive for COVID-19. This new text messaging service will be used to alert anyone with a registered valid mobile phone number of a positive COVID-19 test result.

VDH says the text alerts will encourage the person who has the virus to stay home and away from others.

The texts will be sent from 804-336-3915 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Texts are also available in Spanish.

Each alert will contain a link to the COVIDWISE verification code portal and a code to insert into the app to alert any close contacts of their exposure.