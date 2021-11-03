VDH to give out COVID-19 vaccines at select Dollar General stores

RICHMOND, Va. 9WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday that it is teaming up with Dollar General to give out COVID-19 vaccines at select stores across the commonwealth.

“This partnership will add to the existing vaccination opportunities around the Commonwealth and serve to make vaccination more easily accessible to Virginians living in communities where there are vulnerable populations,” said COVID-19 Pharmacy Coordinator Alexis Page, PharmD, BCACP. “The vaccine is more than 99 percent effective, and vaccination is essential in stopping the spread of the virus.”

These clinics are for people ages 12 and up. They are mainly geared towards individuals who have not gotten their first dose, but second, third and booster shots will be available. Pediatric Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11-years-old will not be available during the initial rollout.

Here are the currently scheduled vaccination events:

2622 Courtland Road, South Prince George, Va. 23805 Nov. 9, 3-7 p.m.

502 W. Main Street, Stanley, Va. 22851 Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m. Nov. 10, 2-6 p.m.

3350 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, Va. 23513 Nov. 4, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10, noon-4 p.m.



The VDH said vaccination events will be happening at stores in the future.

“Dollar General’s footprint in Virginia provides an opportunity to offer residents convenient, local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Andrea Coulter, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations. “Dollar General is committed to being a part of the solution to combat COVID-19 and provide greater access to those who are seeking the vaccine.”

You can learn more about what vaccines will be available at the clinics by calling 877-829-4682. You can find a full list of vaccination locations the VDH’s website.