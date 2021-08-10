VDH to offer easy vaccine verification tool

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is developing a tool that will allow businesses to quickly and easily verify customers’ vaccination status, simply by scanning a QR code.

The tool will be based on an existing VDH portal that allows Virginians to print out a pdf confirming that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.

But VDH officials emphasized that the initiative won’t be a vaccine passport – instead, it’s a tool they’re making available for private businesses to use as they see fit.

“Those companies that are requiring you to have a QR code to get on a flight or to participate in an activity… we’ll provide that for Virginians but we aren’t going to house the actual passport or provide guidelines around how that should be used at all,” said Dr. Danny Avula, VDH’s vaccine coordinator.

Avula also said they anticipated the FDA would give emergency authorization to vaccinate children aged 5-11 as soon as September, and full approval for the vaccines within the next few weeks.

That may open the door for vaccine mandates in public schools. But while Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued a requirement for state employees to get the vaccine, Avula said a mandate for schools would have to come from the legislature.

“When it relates to vaccine mandates, ultimately that is the decision of the General Assembly.”

Aside from vaccination, which is not yet available for younger children, Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, said they were strongly in favor of children returning to in-person teaching this Fall. But, she continued, it was vital that schools follow CDC guidance and implement universal masking.