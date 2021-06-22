VDH updates its COVIDWISE app, plus vaccination events and the latest vaccine numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An app that the Virginia Department of Health developed in order to notify you if you’ve come into contact with someone who had COVID-19 is being redeveloped to help get Virginians vaccinated against the coronavirus.

VDH announced on Tuesday that it’s COVIDWISE app has been retooled. It should make it easier for people to find and schedule a vaccination appointment.

The update to the app should already be available to users who have the app on their smartphone.

There are several vaccination events this week across Central Virginia.

Walmart is holding two clinics for anyone aged 12 and older. The first will be this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. The other is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the store on Nine Mile Road.

Additionally, a vaccine clinic is opening up at Petersburg High School, and in Goochland, residents can get the shot at the county recreation center from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday. You do not need an appointment.

The VDH reported on Tuesday that exactly 70% of Virginia’s adults aged 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that the commonwealth had reached the vaccine milestone and accomplished the goal set by President Joe Biden to hit that threshold by July 4.

Currently 57.9% of Virginia’s total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. VDH reports 49.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated, while the number of adults 18 and up that are fully vaccinated is 60.5%.