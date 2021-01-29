VDH vaccine update: Phase 1b to last through late March, Avula addresses equity concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dr. Danny Avula has been leading Virginia’s vaccine distribution, on Friday he gave a press briefing to address the state’s progress so far.

Now that the entirety of the Commonwealth is in Phase 1b, Avula predicts it will take until late March for Virginia to move into Phase 1c. He suspects groups falling into the later tiers of Phase 1b such as grocery store employees and manufacturing workers will most likely begin receiving their vaccines closer to the beginning of March.

Increased vaccines allocations from the federal government will most likely not have a significant impact on Virginia’s timeline. Avula says the current increase of 16% will only move help Virginia wrap up vaccinations a few weeks earlier than initially planned. Other possibilities such as a higher increase in supply or an introduction of a new vaccine could have a larger impact on the pacing of the state’s distribution.

Avula dedicated part of his briefing to addressing concerns with the equity of vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth. He says there has been a larger push to get health districts to keep better track of race and ethnicity data. There is also legislation in the works to require the keeping of these records.

He acknowledged the increased risk of contracting the virus among black and brown communities. Avula says they have been communicating with faith leaders to see how they can best get people to vaccination sites.

A source of confusion this week for Virginians waiting to be fully vaccinated is the shift to using some second doses as first doses instead. The state receives 105,000 new first doses each week and then receives second doses in addition to that based on how many people are due for their booster shot.

Last week the state received 61,000 second doses.

In order to get more people on their way to being vaccinated some second doses have been repurposed as first doses. This means the state is now responsible for planning and monitoring to make sure in the future they have the second doses for the group initially put on hold as well as second doses for people who received a repurposed shot.

Avula cleared up that all vaccine doses are the same and there is no difference in quantity or formula between the first and second doses.

Some of these repurposed doses are coming from health systems. Hospitals received the initial bulk of the vaccines given to Virginia to vaccinate their staff. Now that Virginia has moved well into phase 1b some vaccines have been redistributed from those larger health systems to smaller practices or pharmacies. There are VDH employees working to figure out how many extra first vaccine doses are left with health systems and providers. Avula expects to have those numbers by the middle of next week.