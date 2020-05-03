VDOC confirms over 200 cases of COVID-19 at Dillwyn Correctional Center

DILLWYN, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed on Sunday that Dillwyn Correctional Center has over 200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 amongst offenders.

Out of 209 confirmed positive cases at the facility — 204 are offenders, and 5 are staff members.

Two of the offenders are hospitalized.

As of Sunday, there are 549 positive cases of coronavirus in Virginia correctional centers.

The total number of positive cases includes active, recovered, deceased and released offenders.

