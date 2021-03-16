Veterans Affairs administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to veterans, after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) received 71,400 doses on March 3.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, showed an efficacy of 66% in clinical trials against moderate to severe COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the vaccine also demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe contraction of COVID-19 at least 28 days after vaccination.

“VA now has a third highly effective vaccine to support the department’s critical efforts in vaccinating veterans,” Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Richard Stone said. “This one-dose vaccine will help us vaccinate more people faster and will help us effectively reach more veterans, including those in rural areas.”

According to a release, as of March 3, VA has provided Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 1,648,000 veterans, employees and federal partners, and both doses to more than 925, 000 of these individuals.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care through the VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category.