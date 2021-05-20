Veterans Affairs opens vaccination appointments to walk-in patients

Retired Navy officer Wesley Collins received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Va. in April. Although he said that he experienced some side effects, such as arm stiffness, after his first shot, he said he wanted to do his part to keep people safe and healthy by completing the vaccination series. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans, their spouses and caregivers may now receive the COVID-19 vaccine as walk-in patients at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) vaccine clinic in Richmond.

According to a release, vaccines are being administered to residents without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

However, appointments are still required for those who want to be vaccinated at the CVHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Emporia.

Clinic location and changes to vaccine clinic hours are listed below:

Richmond: 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. — The CBOC vaccine clinic in Richmond is offering first and second doses for walk-in patients, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fredericksburg: 130 Executive Center Pkwy. — The CBOC vaccine clinic at Mary Washington Hospital is open only on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., for new appointments. All previously scheduled appointments will be honored.

Charlottesville: 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. #250 — Starting May 27, the CBOC vaccine clinic in Charlottesville will be open only on Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, all previously scheduled appointments will be honored.

Emporia: 1746 E Atlantic St. — The CBOC vaccine clinic in Emporia is no longer offering first-dose appointments, but all previously scheduled second-dose appointments will be honored.

Eligible veterans, their spouses and caregivers may continue to sign-up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.