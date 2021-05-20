Veterans Affairs opens vaccination appointments to walk-in patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veterans, their spouses and caregivers may now receive the COVID-19 vaccine as walk-in patients at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) vaccine clinic in Richmond.
According to a release, vaccines are being administered to residents without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.
However, appointments are still required for those who want to be vaccinated at the CVHCS Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Emporia.
Clinic location and changes to vaccine clinic hours are listed below:
- Richmond: 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. — The CBOC vaccine clinic in Richmond is offering first and second doses for walk-in patients, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Fredericksburg: 130 Executive Center Pkwy. — The CBOC vaccine clinic at Mary Washington Hospital is open only on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., for new appointments. All previously scheduled appointments will be honored.
- Charlottesville: 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. #250 — Starting May 27, the CBOC vaccine clinic in Charlottesville will be open only on Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, all previously scheduled appointments will be honored.
- Emporia: 1746 E Atlantic St. — The CBOC vaccine clinic in Emporia is no longer offering first-dose appointments, but all previously scheduled second-dose appointments will be honored.
Eligible veterans, their spouses and caregivers may continue to sign-up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.