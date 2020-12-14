VHSL won’t require student athletes to wear masks during practices, games after all

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League says it won’t require student athletes to wear face coverings during practice and competition after all, citing confusion over Gov. Northam’s most recent executive order on coronavirus restrictions.

Under Northam’s Executive Order 72 issued last week, face covering requirements “do not apply to … individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”

Though it won’t require athletes to wear masks, they will be “strongly encouraged.”

“Each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings,” the VHSL said Monday.

Northam’s order went into effect Monday and now requires masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. It also limits gatherings to 10 people (excluding schools, churches, etc.) and puts in place a “modified stay-at-home order” will be from midnight to 5 a.m. every day starting at 12:01 a.m.