Virginia ABC changes rules to allow for beer and wine delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC is allowing any business with a liquor license to deliver beer or wine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes to the rules allow any business that is allowed to serve liquor on its own property, like restaurants, to sell wine or beer for curbside pickup and delivery. The orders must be done online, through the phone or on an app.

Any business with off-premise privileges, like wineries and breweries, can sell their products for pickup or delivery.

ABC is also waiving the signature requirement for deliveries to try and limit person-to-person contact.

Governor Northam banned all gatherings of ten or more people forcing restaurants to close. Many restaurants have decided to start delivery and pick-up services to stay afloat.

