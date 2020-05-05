Virginia ABC employee dies of COVID-19

(WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has confirmed to 8News that an employee that previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
As a result of privacy concerns, Virginia ABC is not disclosing the employee’s name or store of employment. Virginia ABC has, however, listed the following store closures on its website:
Lovingston
- 77 Callohill Drive, Store 321 | Reason – Preventative Cleaning
Nellysford
- 2819 Rockfish Valley Highway, Store 126 | Reason – Preventative Cleaning
Norfolk
- 2350 East Little Creek Road, Store 249 | Reason – Preventative Cleaning
Regional Offices
- Alexandria Regional Office, 6308 Grovedale Dr.
- Hampton Regional Office, 4907 West Mercury Blvd.
A spokesperson with the company added that once they learned of the positive test, the store where the employee worked was cleaned according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
“Virginia ABC is constantly monitoring all developments related to COVID-19, as the health and safety of our employees and customers continues to be our top priority,” the spokesperson said.
