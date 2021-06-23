Virginia administered nearly 88 percent of COVID-19 vaccines received; most given by pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported that it has administered 87.8 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines received, or more than 4 million doses.

The department also reported the largest distributor of vaccines has been pharmacies, which have administered 2,749,940 shots. These numbers will continue to rise in the upcoming days, with several pharmacies announcing they would extend their vaccination hours through July 4.

According to the Health Department, 58 percent of the population has received at least one dose, and 49.6 percent is fully vaccinated. The numbers are higher when you only look at people 18 years and older, with just over 70 percent of that age group receiving one dose, and 60.6 percent fully vaccinated.

Here are some events you can get your coronavirus vaccine this week: