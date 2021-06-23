Virginia administered nearly 88 percent of COVID-19 vaccines received; most given by pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported that it has administered 87.8 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines received, or more than 4 million doses.
The department also reported the largest distributor of vaccines has been pharmacies, which have administered 2,749,940 shots. These numbers will continue to rise in the upcoming days, with several pharmacies announcing they would extend their vaccination hours through July 4.
According to the Health Department, 58 percent of the population has received at least one dose, and 49.6 percent is fully vaccinated. The numbers are higher when you only look at people 18 years and older, with just over 70 percent of that age group receiving one dose, and 60.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Here are some events you can get your coronavirus vaccine this week:
- June 23
- 3 to 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School on 4314 Crutchfield Street.
- June 24
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Walmart on 5001 Nine Mile Road. This event is for people 12 years and older.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Hall Vaccination Event at 900 East Broad Street.
- Noon to 2 p.m. at Petersburg High School on 3101 Johnson Road. This event is for people 12 years and older.
- Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Church Food Pantry on 2501 Park Avenue.
- 4 to 7 p.m. at the Goochland Recreation Center located on 2415 Sandy Hook Road. This event is for people 12 years and older.
- June 25
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henrico West Clinic on 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Park at the 25th Street Corridor.
- 1 to 3 p.m. at the East End Library on 1200 N 25th Street.
- 3 to 5 p.m. at the Family Transition Center on 1111 N. 25th Street.
- 4 to 6 p.m. at Bryant’s Cider Event on 2114 E Main Street.
- June 26
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart on 5001 Nine Mile Road. This event is for people 12 years and older.
- 1 to 4 p.m. at the East End Library on 1200 N 25th Street.
- 1 to 4 p.m. at the Northside Library on 2901 North Avenue.
- 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hull Street Library on 1400 Hull Street.