Virginia aims to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy, access issues in effort to reach herd immunity

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is still on track to have all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by late April or May 1, the state’s vaccine coordinator said Friday, but hesitancy from residents could make reaching herd immunity more difficult.

Dr. Danny Avula, appointed as Virginia’s vaccine coordinator in January, reiterated previous assessments in a press call Friday that vaccinating at least 75% of the general population, the expected benchmark for herd immunity, will happen at the end of the summer.

Getting 60-65% of the state’s population vaccinated “will be relatively easy” and Virginia appears to be halfway there already, Avula said reviewing vaccine numbers. “The last 10% will be harder,” he explained, citing a variety of possible reasons, including a mix of lack of awareness, access and concerns over the vaccine.

Avula also noted “pre-registration is a barrier,” saying residents may be weary of providing personal information when signing up. He also cited possible internet access issues and those who may not be tech savvy.

In response, the Virginia Department of Health is working on targeted efforts to expand outreach to vulnerable communities and people hesitant to register for the vaccine. This includes more flexibility for walkups and working with churches, doctors with private practices and advocacy groups with closer ties to community members.

Avula hopes these efforts will help people who appear to be reluctant to decide to get vaccinated so Virginia can reach herd immunity.

Next week, Virginia expects 164,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 140,000 first doses and 112,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 49,000 of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot dose.

The shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for next week is fewer than half of the doses expected. Despite that, Avula believes enough shots will be available to move all communities into Phase 1c of Virginia’s vaccination plan and still expects to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of making all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Health provided information from Avula in an email Thursday indicating the state’s effort to expand vaccine eligibility may be held up without a larger J&J supply.

“We don’t expect it to prevent us from moving into 1C,” the email read. “If our J&J supply doesn’t grow significantly from here, it may impact our ability to move to Phase 2, but not 1C.”

As of March 26, the VDH is reporting 26% of the population has received at least one dose and 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated.