Virginia and federal officials work to crackdown on coronavirus fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. attorney,s the FBI and the Virginia State Police are teaming up to form the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to try and prevent COVID-19 related scams.

“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, it is likely criminal,” said Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

8News previously reported on scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to get your money.

The FBI warns you that you shouldn’t click on links from callers you don’t recognize, don’t share any logins, and don’t give out payment information over the phone.

Attorney General Mark Herring has also said he will crack down on any businesses who are trying to raise prices illegally.

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force will review any tips about scams or fraud, no matter how much money is lost.

If you think you were a victim of a scam, report it here.

