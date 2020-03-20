Breaking News
Coronavirus Latest: 7 COVID-19 cases in Henrico, 6 in Richmond
1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Virginia and federal officials work to crackdown on coronavirus fraud

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. attorney,s the FBI and the Virginia State Police are teaming up to form the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to try and prevent COVID-19 related scams.

“Exploiting a global pandemic for financial gain is not only morally reprehensible, it is likely criminal,” said Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

8News previously reported on scammers trying to take advantage of the pandemic to get your money.

The FBI warns you that you shouldn’t click on links from callers you don’t recognize, don’t share any logins, and don’t give out payment information over the phone.

Attorney General Mark Herring has also said he will crack down on any businesses who are trying to raise prices illegally.

The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force will review any tips about scams or fraud, no matter how much money is lost.

If you think you were a victim of a scam, report it here.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events