Virginia breaks single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations amid omicron surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, more Virginians laid in hospital beds battling COVID-19 than ever before. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said that Virginia set a new one-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

VHHA reported 3,329 hospitalized COVID patients on Friday. Previously the state’s most COVID-19 patients being treated on one day was recorded on Jan. 13, 2021 with 3,201. A year and millions of vaccinations later, the commonwealth is seeing another winter surge due to the omicron variant.

In the last month, the Hospital and Healthcare Association said they’ve seen a 194% increase in hospitalizations. The Central, Eastern and Northern regions have seen especially high increases.

Virginia hospitals have been under increased pressure during this latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association recently urged people to not visit the Emergency Room for care that wasn’t urgent. Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical Center said they had to move elective and non-urgent procedures due to the surge in COVID cases.

The release from the VHHA stated, “The current situation is serious and if things remain on the current trajectory for an extended period – particularly because we know hospitalizations as a metric tend to slightly lag behind rising case counts, and some of the modeling projections suggest that this current surge may not yet have reached the point where it will crest and begin to recede (some modeling suggests that may occur later this month) – we could face the possibility of straining the limits of the system’s capacity.”