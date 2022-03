(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year ago in May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer and new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021 and the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of March 10 reached 964,448 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.1% have received booster doses.

Below are the 50 Virginia counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 9, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Alleghany County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (16 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,977 (3,563 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 633 (94 total deaths)

— 182.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (8,081 fully vaccinated)

#49. Stafford County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (168 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,524 (29,849 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (166 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (97,880 fully vaccinated)

#48. Hanover County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (121 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,914 (21,461 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (265 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (77,558 fully vaccinated)

#47. Chesterfield County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (448 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,147 (71,079 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (732 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (245,530 fully vaccinated)

#46. Nottoway County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (20 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,070 (3,971 total cases)

— 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (85 total deaths)

— 149.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (8,645 fully vaccinated)

#45. Wythe County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (38 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,837 (7,411 total cases)

— 33.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (135 total deaths)

— 110.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,096 fully vaccinated)

#44. Greensville County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,137 (3,303 total cases)

— 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (38 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (5,563 fully vaccinated)

#43. Albemarle County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (146 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,380 (15,722 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (144 total deaths)

— 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (87,744 fully vaccinated)

#42. Augusta County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (102 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,909 (18,821 total cases)

— 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (201 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (44,404 fully vaccinated)

#41. Smyth County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (41 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,767 (8,660 total cases)

— 48.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (164 total deaths)

— 143.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (15,693 fully vaccinated)

#40. Pulaski County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (47 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,057 (7,165 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (127 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (18,478 fully vaccinated)

#39. Buena Vista city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (9 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,735 (1,991 total cases)

— 59.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (39 total deaths)

— 168.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (3,696 fully vaccinated)

#38. Galax city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (9 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,035 (2,541 total cases)

— 107.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,197 (76 total deaths)

— 434.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (3,676 fully vaccinated)

#37. Botetourt County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (48 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,799 (7,285 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (93 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (21,597 fully vaccinated)

#36. Loudoun County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (604 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,969 (66,038 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (368 total deaths)

— 60.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (317,082 fully vaccinated)

#35. Greene County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (29 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,057 (3,975 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (60 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (13,192 fully vaccinated)

#34. Brunswick County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (25 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,816 (3,054 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (44 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (9,616 fully vaccinated)

#33. Carroll County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (47 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,101 (6,584 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (136 total deaths)

— 104.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (12,316 fully vaccinated)

#32. Charlottesville city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (76 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,254 (10,046 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (72 total deaths)

— 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (32,075 fully vaccinated)

#31. Dinwiddie County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (47 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,316 (5,228 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (84 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (19,108 fully vaccinated)

#30. Mecklenburg County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (51 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,528 (5,973 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (109 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (17,137 fully vaccinated)

#29. Buchanan County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (35 new cases, -74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,605 (4,748 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (103 total deaths)

— 118.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (10,274 fully vaccinated)

#28. Giles County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (28 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,007 (4,014 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (44 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (9,184 fully vaccinated)

#27. Spotsylvania County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (232 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,433 (26,470 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (279 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (80,147 fully vaccinated)

#26. Lexington city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (13 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,886 (2,821 total cases)

— 96.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (39 total deaths)

— 133.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,248 fully vaccinated)

#25. Bedford County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (142 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,969 (16,565 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (220 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (42,812 fully vaccinated)

#24. Grayson County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (29 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,659 (3,990 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (77 total deaths)

— 121.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,176 fully vaccinated)

#23. Cumberland County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,374 (1,229 total cases)

— 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (23 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (5,049 fully vaccinated)

#22. Bath County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (883 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (19 total deaths)

— 104.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (2,254 fully vaccinated)

#21. Halifax County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (67 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,527 (6,961 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (148 total deaths)

— 94.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (18,778 fully vaccinated)

#20. Norton city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (8 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,530 (1,295 total cases)

— 68.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (22 total deaths)

— 146.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (2,032 fully vaccinated)

#19. Floyd County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (32 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,071 (2,531 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (45 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (8,455 fully vaccinated)

#18. Russell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (54 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,536 (6,789 total cases)

— 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (101 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (13,271 fully vaccinated)

#17. Prince George County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (80 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,273 (8,159 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (63 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (32,876 fully vaccinated)

#16. Powhatan County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (67 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,444 (4,876 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (55 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (16,997 fully vaccinated)

#15. Prince Edward County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (56 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,489 (4,672 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (65 total deaths)

— 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (10,508 fully vaccinated)

#14. Lynchburg city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (207 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,232 (19,911 total cases)

— 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (264 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (38,250 fully vaccinated)

#13. Charlotte County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (30 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,051 (2,382 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (44 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (6,438 fully vaccinated)

#12. Wise County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (95 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,138 (10,145 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (184 total deaths)

— 119.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (17,553 fully vaccinated)

#11. Appomattox County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (43 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,166 (3,686 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (51 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (7,881 fully vaccinated)

#10. Tazewell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (119 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,671 (10,015 total cases)

— 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (157 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (17,779 fully vaccinated)

#9. Amherst County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (94 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,221 (7,023 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (83 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (16,644 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dickenson County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (45 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,090 (3,306 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (45 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (7,014 fully vaccinated)

#7. Campbell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (180 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,847 (11,442 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (193 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (28,026 fully vaccinated)

#6. Emporia city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,380 (1,143 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 991 (53 total deaths)

— 342.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (2,550 fully vaccinated)

#5. Lunenburg County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (46 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,883 (2,303 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (30 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (6,813 fully vaccinated)

#4. Danville city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (177 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,320 (10,940 total cases)

— 41.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 654 (262 total deaths)

— 192.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,286 fully vaccinated)

#3. Pittsylvania County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (285 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,466 (13,559 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (182 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (30,527 fully vaccinated)

#2. Madison County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 958 (127 new cases, +1,170% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,228 (2,152 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (36 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (7,683 fully vaccinated)

#1. Roanoke County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (920 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,480 (21,173 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (271 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (66,863 fully vaccinated)