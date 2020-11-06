Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,568 Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,568 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning. This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 188,770.
The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 5.9 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
HENRICO
- Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:
- 22 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 2 student is in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:
- 37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%
The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:
- 22 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,605 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA
Henrico County had the largest increase in our area with 54, newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
- Charles City County: 107 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,481 cases, 120 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 329 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 538 cases, 8 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,625 cases, 78 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 567 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 350 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,802 cases, 45 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,762 cases, 240 deaths
- New Kent County: 309 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 324 cases, 5 deaths