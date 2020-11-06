Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,568 Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,568 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning. This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 188,770.

The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 5.9 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon

— Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

— Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

— Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:

22 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

2 student is in isolation on campus.

6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:

37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:

22 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,605 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Henrico County had the largest increase in our area with 54, newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.