Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,568 Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,568 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning. This brings the total coronavirus count around the Commonwealth up to 188,770.

The 7-Day moving average for positive tests is 5.9 percent. This is trending slightly upwards but steady overall.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

  • Wednesday, November 11 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Monday, November 12 — Stonewall Avenue Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Senior Building, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Tuesdays, November 17 and 24 — Walmsley UMC, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

HENRICO

  • Monday, November 9 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Tuesday, November 13 — Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

  • Saturday, November 7, 14, and 21 — Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  
  • Thursday, November 12, and 19 — Faith and Family Center, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Fridays, November 13 and 20 — Second Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.  
  • Mondays, November 16, 23, and 30 — Second Baptist Church, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, November 11 and 18 — St. Augustine Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to noon 

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Nov. 3, the college has reported:

  • 22 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 2 student is in isolation on campus.
  • 6 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Nov. 2, here is what the college has reported:

  • 37 total cases and 8 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for October is 1.2%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Nov. 2, shows that:

  • 22 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,605 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Henrico County had the largest increase in our area with 54, newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

  • Charles City County: 107 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 7,481 cases, 120 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 329 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 538 cases, 8 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,625 cases, 78 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 567 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 350 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,802 cases, 45 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,762 cases, 240 deaths
  • New Kent County: 309 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 324 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events