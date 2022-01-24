Virginia Department of Corrections extends suspension of in-person visitation through mid-February

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has temporarily suspended in-person visitation due to spikes in COVID cases.

On Monday, VADOC tweeted, “due to an increase in the number of inmate and staff COVID-19 cases, in-person visitation at all facilities has been temporarily suspended through February 13, 2022. We appreciate your understanding.”

Earlier this month, VADOC suspended in-person visitation through January 28, but has since announced the extension to that initial period.

As of January 24, 2022:

Inmate Totals

13,246 Total positive cases to date

1,887 Active cases on-site

1 Active case in hospitals

57 COVID-19 positive deaths

Staff Totals