Virginia Department of Health adds Delta variant to dashboard; 41 cases currently in the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has added the Delta coronavirus variant to the Variants of Concern dashboard tracking system.

Currently, VDH says there are 41 cases of the variant that have been reported in four of the state’s five health regions since March.

The Delta variant was added to the state’s dashboard after it was designated as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the VDH wrote in a news release Tuesday. It was previously only considered a variant of interest.

According to the VDH, some coronavirus variants are classified as “of concern” if they:

  • Spread more easily
  • Might cause more severe illness
  • Could escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19
  • Could make viral tests less accurate
  • Might make some treatments less effective

There are several coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S.

The Variants of Concern dashboard is updated every Friday. It can be accessed on the VDH website.

