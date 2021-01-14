Virginia Department of Health expands partnership with Walgreens for free COVID-19 antigen testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its partnership with Walgreens to offer Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 antigen testing from four to fifteen stores.

VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

Two Walgreens in the Richmond region will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost.

North Dinwiddie, 26036 Cox Rd

Richmond, 4845 Laburnum Ave

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test.

For the full list of Walgreens locations participating in COVID-19 testing and to make an appointment visit Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.