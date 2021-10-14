Virginia Department of Health expands vaccine dashboard to include booster shot data

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 6,000 people in the City of Richmond alone have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine booster. You can now see how many people in your locality have gotten a booster shot on the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

The department of health updated the dashboard on Thursday to include data for COVID vaccine booster shots. There’s a dropdown menu option that allows you to see how many people have gotten an additional vaccine dose.

The VDH also said the number of fully vaccinated people in Virginia shown on the site will increase some now that people with a mixture of one Pfizer vaccine dose and one Moderna vaccine dose will be categorized as fully vaccinated.

Virginians who got vaccinated in Tennessee and Maryland will now also show up on the dashboard. Soon anyone who got their shot in North Carolina and Washington, D.C. will also be added.