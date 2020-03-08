Virginia Department of Health investigating second “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health said they are investigating a second “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus.

Virginia health authorities said they will be providing an update on the status of this second case Sunday afternoon.

The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.” Virginia Department of Health

On Saturday, VDH confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Virginia. The Department released a statement saying a U.S. Marine tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

LATEST HEADLINES

Stay with 8News for updates.