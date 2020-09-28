Virginia Department of Health launches new ‘Pandemic Metrics’ dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health released a new ‘Pandemic Metrics’ dashboard that shows where COVID-19 is spreading in Virginia and the changes over time.

The dashboard will be updated weekly to show COVID-19 data trends for specific communities. This will also help assist local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures, the health department said.

“Communities across the Commonwealth are facing different challenges as we all continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said. “This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs.”

The dashboard will also have a CDC School Metrics tab to help guide school officials making decisions regarding reopening.

“The education setting outbreaks dashboard will include aggregate outbreak data that breaks out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories,” the health department said.

The goal of these dashboards is to help communities understand how COVID-19 is spreading in their localities and guide responses that could help stop the spread.

The health department says that every community is unique and “appropriate mitigation strategies should consider the impact to the community and be based on the best available data.”