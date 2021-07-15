Virginia Department of Health now tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is now tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by an individual’s vaccination status.

The VDH said while the COVID-19 vaccine provides great protection against the virus, no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Because of this, some people who get vaccinated can still catch the coronavirus. This kind of infection is called a breakthrough case.

The department defines a breakthrough case as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a person who is fully vaccinated more than 14 days after all recommended doses of the vaccine.

So far, the VDH is reporting there are 1,063 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, making up only 0.024 percent of overall cases in the state. Of those cases, 71 resulted in hospitalizations and 17 deaths.

The public case-tracking dashboard will be updated every Friday and will display the 7-day moving average for all breakthrough cases and deaths.