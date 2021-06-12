Virginia Department of Health reports the state is inching closer toward 50% of the population being fully vaccinated

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia inches toward 50% of the population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health reported on June 12 that 47.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Just over 4.8 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Virginia is averaging 29,193 doses of the vaccine being administered per day as demand for the shots continues to trend downward.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they intend to meet next week to look into reports of heart inflammation in some that have received the vaccine.

CDC reports 226 cases of myocarditis have been reported in people younger than 30.

Presently 15 people are still hospitalized.