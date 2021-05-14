Virginia lifts mask mandate to match CDC guidance but Northam rules out vaccine passports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Ralph Northam updated Virginia’s mask mandate to align with new federal guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most settings starting Saturday but officially ruling out vaccine passports.

Businesses will, however, still have the authority to require their employees and customers to wear masks and can ask for proof of people’s vaccination status, according to the governor’s office.

“I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” Northam said in a video Friday. “The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”

The changes will go into effect at midnight when a host of restrictions on capacity limits, including those on sporting events, gatherings and entertainment venues, are also lifted.

Fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks in certain settings — health care facilities, public transport, correctional facilities or homeless shelters — that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed when it announced the new federal guidelines on masks. Masks will still be mandated in K-12 public schools, the release said.

People who are not vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask in public but will be strongly encouraged to do so still, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Northam also plans to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions by May 28, two weeks earlier than the original timeline.

Coronavirus cases have steadily dipped in Virginia as vaccinations have gone up. According to the Virginia Department of Health, almost half of the state’s population has received at least one dose and nearly 37% have been fully vaccinated.

“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said Friday. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia.”

