Virginia groups look to help artists who are struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) –New City Arts and the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are teaming up to launch an Emergency Relief Fund for Charlottesville-area artists.

The $6,000 fund will go towards artists and other creative people who are losing jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists can request up to $300 to make up for scheduled work that was lost. They can apply for that money whether or not the lost income was from art or from other jobs.

Artists must live in Charlottesville or the surrounding counties including Albermarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa or Nelson.

If you want to donate to the fund click here.

